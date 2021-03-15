Year after COVID-19 suddenly canceled Myrtle Beach car show, 'Run To The Sun' returns

MYRTLE BEACH — The feeling of nostalgia will surround the former Myrtle Square Mall’s parking lot starting on March 18 with nearly 3,000 vintage cars and trucks expected for the 32nd annual Pee Dee Street Rodders “Run To The Sun” car show.

The three-day event, billed as the “largest independent car and truck show on the East Coast,” returns after last year’s event was canceled when COVID-19 restrictions were implemented by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

In 2019, more than 3,300 cars and trucks participated, with the club raising $100,000 for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Children’s Miracle Network at McLeod Children’s Hospital, the Horry County Sheriff’s Department’s benevolent fund and the Grand Strand Miracle League.

One of the event organizers, David Rogers, said that almost $2 million in total has been raised for charity since the beginning.

The Pee Dee Street Rodders club was born from a small group of people from the Pee Dee area and their love for classic automobiles, according to Rogers.

“32 years ago, we went to Myrtle Square Mall and asked about having a little car show to raise some money to donate to charity,” Rogers said. “I think we had 84 cars that first year and made a few hundred dollars donations to a few charities.

“But it’s grown substantially over the years. It’s all for charity though. We don’t make a penny from it, except for expenses.”

Rogers said that it takes a year to plan for each event and while they are sad that they had to cancel last year, they knew that it was the right decision in terms of health.

In fact, they were already in Myrtle Beach last year preparing when the announcement from Gov. McMaster came out less than a week from the show.

“We have people coming from 23 states, and sometimes Canada,” he said. “People were already there and vendors; it was a nightmare.

“It hurt us and our charities. They depended upon us for their funding, and we didn’t have any money.”

On Feb. 26, Gov. McMaster declared that events no longer need state approval to make sure they are complying with safety protocols, but Rogers said they will encourage all participants and attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing. They fully intend to take advantage of the 50-acre space.

Parking will be available at Broadway at the Beach with shuttle buses running every 15 minutes, with loops to and from the car show. Admission is free.