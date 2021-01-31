Wrongful death lawsuit filed against North Myrtle bar

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A wrongful death lawsuit filed recently in Horry County alleges that a North Myrtle Beach bar and grill’s negligence contributed to a 2019 motorcycle accident — later resulting in the death of a 51-year-old Virginia woman.

Named in the suit as defendants are Captain Archie’s and the driver of the motorcycle — Jayson James Angus — who was allegedly “grossly intoxicated” after leaving the Little River Neck Rd. establishment on May 28, 2019.

Angus and his passenger, Leigh Ann Kurtz, were both ejected after losing control of the motorcycle, according to the lawsuit. It said that Kurtz “sustained severe head trauma, internal bleeding and many other serious injuries, which led to her death on or about June 1, 2019.”

Kurtz’s daughter — on behalf of her mother — claims in the lawsuit that Captain Archie’s had a duty to not “allow its patrons to become intoxicated, not to serve alcohol to its intoxicated patrons and to protect Kurtz from the possible consequences of its patron’s intoxication.”

“Captain Archie’s allowed Angus to become intoxicated at its premises and continued to serve him alcohol after they knew or should have known he was intoxicated,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also points to “negligent training and supervision” of bar employees as a contributing factor.

“Defendant Angus’s intoxication, the vehicle collision and the resulting death of Leigh Ann Kurtz was proximately caused by Defendant Angus being overserved alcohol by defendant bar individually or by and through its employees, agents and legal representatives in violation of South Carolina law,” the lawsuit said.

Defendant Angus drove “too fast for conditions” and failed to “maintain a proper lookout” in the “proper lane," the lawsuit said.

Kurtz’s daughter is seeking a trial by jury and judgment for “wrongful death damages and punitive damages in an amount to be determined by the jury.”

Captain Archie's declined to comment when asked for a response to the lawsuit.