top story

Why does the SkyWheel look like Pac-Man? Because it's time for a face lift.

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel

The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel is receiving a facelift. It will be upgraded and reopen in the spring. Photo provided

MYRTLE BEACH — Ten years old may sound too young to have a facelift, but not for the SkyWheel.

The iconic figure is being disassembled by a crane Thursday as it is expected to undergo a "complete facelift," which will include a new light show, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.

Upgrades are estimated to be completed by the spring.

As the dismantling happens, which is expected to take one week, a portion of Ocean Boulevard will be closed and drivers will be routed around this area. Detour signs are posted around the area.

After the upgrades are complete, the process of putting the SkyWheel back together will happen in reverse.

Reach Hannah Strong at 843-277-4687. Follow her on Twitter @HannahLStrong.

