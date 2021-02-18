Waccamaw, Little Pee Dee rivers still days away from cresting as rain continues to fall

HORRY COUNTY – The Waccamaw and Little Pee Dee rivers are inching closer to major flood levels as rains continue to fall in Horry County and across the southeast.

As of Feb. 18, the Waccamaw River remains in a moderate flood stage at 12.38 feet, but current predictions from the National Weather Service have it reaching 13.4 feet by Feb. 23. There is no expected crest at this point as the river could continue to climb toward the 14 feet deep major flood level by next week.

On the same day, the Little Pee Dee River is also is in a moderate flood stage at 11.24 feet deep and is expected to reach 11.9 feet by Feb. 21. If this prediction holds, the river would crest on Feb. 22, barely avoiding the major flood stage at 12 feet deep, according to NWS.

River flooding is caused by heavy rains further north along the respective river’s watersheds. Unlike the quick and localized flash flooding, riverine flooding is a slower process and involves the rain falling in North Carolina to filter out through Horry County on its way to the ocean.

Moderate flood levels are when some properties may begin to see rising waters in areas near waterways. Major flooding is typically when homes in lower areas could see water uncomfortably close to their front porches. The impact of this level flooding varies greatly depending on elevations and proximity to water.

Conway has already closed the boat ramp and could close the Riverfront Park playground if the river reaches 13 feet.

When the rivers crest, regardless of how high in the coming days, both the Waccamaw and Little Pee Dee will register a top-100 historic crests since the NWS has kept track.

The NWS will continue to update its flood predictions daily as more rain enters the area. Currently, the Whiteville, NC area where the Waccamaw River begins is expected to receive over an inch of rain throughout Feb. 18 and Feb. 19. The weekend is expected to be sunny providing some relief.

In the Fayetteville, NC area further up the Pee Dee watershed, it is also expected to rain more than inch over the coming two days. The weekend forecast is also expected to clear up by the weekend.