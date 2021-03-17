U.S. 501 makeover in Myrtle Beach begins to take shape; number of roads being repaved

HORRY COUNTY — Three projects from Conway to Myrtle Beach could change the way U.S. 501 looks and functions over the course of the next three years.

The latest construction to widen U.S. 501 began in February at Gardner Lacy Road, according to Pete Poore with the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Construction of the southbound widening project from Gardner Lacy to S.C. 31 is expected to be complete by summer 2023.

A second project on U.S. 501 from Gardner Lacy Road to S.C. 544 will subsequently begin in the fall of 2022, Poore said, which would widen U.S. 501 to six lanes. The project is funded by Horry County’s RIDE III Sales Tax and is currently in the preliminary engineering phase of work and right-of-way acquisitions are scheduled to begin this spring.

As the city of Myrtle Beach works to revitalize the downtown area, a portion of 501 will be redesigned. SCDOT maps show 501 at Broadway Street will continue east to 7th Avenue North, making the road intersect straight into North Kings Highway.

Construction is expected to begin early 2023, Poore said.

"These road projects are important for our growing community and we look forward to the completion of these projects and the additional traffic relief they will provide for our residents and visitors," said Kelly Moore, spokesperson for Horry County.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

In addition to U.S. 501 projects, Horry County officials expect the Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project to be complete by early July.

The $54.7 million project will widen the road to a four-lane road from River Oaks Drive to Gateway Drive.

Sections of roads within the city of Myrtle Beach are expected to be repaved by May 1, including: