Tried in absence: Baby killer attempted to hide. Justice caught up with her.

CONWAY — The clock ticked past 11 a.m., a new alternate juror in tow, and both courtroom benches were complete — well, almost.
The defendant's seat in Courtroom 3B sat empty — much like her soul, according to some.
Two babies, discarded in the trash.
The girl, born in 2017, will never attend prom or get the chance to be homecoming queen.
The boy, born a year later, won’t be captain of his football team or have the opportunity to surf the waves along the Atlantic Ocean.
A family held hostage by the emotions of newborns that never had a chance in this world.
“We haven’t eaten in three days. There’s an empty seat over there.”
The babies’ grandfather was pointing to a hauntingly empty seat.
Alyssa Dayvault didn’t have the courage to face her charges of killing her own children — not on this Tuesday, not for the duration of the three-day trial.
"Extreme indifference to human life," said Deputy Solicitor Josh Holford, as he gave the prosecution’s opening statement to the 12 jurors who would ultimately decide Dayvault’s fate on two charges of homicide by child abuse.
"That's what this case is about. This case is about neglect."
Dayvault wasn’t breaking character — a now convicted baby killer that had no regard for anyone’s feelings but her own, taking advantage of the bond granted to her by a judge in May 2019.
But Judge Steven John put a stop to her antics — a bench warrant and a show-must-go-on attitude, Dayvault’s day of reckoning would not be delayed, even if she chose to remain on the lam, something she ended by turning herself in on Friday afternoon, more than 24 hours after being convicted of two murders.
‘Threw him out with the trash’
In 2017, Dayvault was pregnant with a baby girl, but hid it from everyone — including her boyfriend and mother.
She would give birth at home by herself, failing to give the baby girl to someone who was able to care for her.
"She places that baby girl into a trash bag, and throws the baby girl out," Holford said.
"Now at this point, she got away with it."
Just 13 months later, Dayvault wasn’t as careful with her decision-making.
“The exact same thing” happened, Holford told the jury.
This time, it was a baby boy. Again, no help sought.
"She placed that baby boy into a trash bag, and threw him out with the trash," Holford said.
But Dayvault developed complications a couple of days following childbirth, serious enough that she had to seek medical treatment.
“The doctor found a placenta,” Holford explained.
Again, Dayvault didn’t break character, denying that she had been pregnant.
Medical personnel drew suspicious, as a full-term placenta always has a baby attached to it — and there was no baby to be found.
Trusting science, the hospital relayed their worries to the authorities.
Dr. Jessica Brown, one of seven witnesses called by the prosecution, is an OB/GYN that treated Dayvault at the hospital in December 2018.
Dr. Brown said that Dayvault came into the hospital with "heavy vaginal bleeding" and a "low hemoglobin" which required a blood transfusion. The doctor stated that she had a pregnancy hormone level that was "elevated," indicating a possible pregnancy.
Dayvault first went to an emergency room in North Myrtle Beach, but Dr. Brown had her transported to Grand Strand Regional so she could perform an ultrasound.
Dr. Brown said the ultrasound showed a "mass within the uterus," a "confusing" sight for the doctor.
Later, during surgery, Dr. Brown said she felt a placenta, which confirmed what was causing Dayvault’s bleeding.
Post surgery, Dr. Brown approached Dayvault’s boyfriend and mother.
“Is there a baby that you know of?” she asked them.
They weren’t aware of one.
An emotional admission after denial
Erin Beasley, who works for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in the child fatality unit, told the court that Dayvault first denied being pregnant when she was interviewed at her residence in North Myrtle Beach.
"She eventually admitted to giving birth twice, once in December 2018 and once in November 2017," said Beasley.
Emotions were seemingly present during this conversation, with Dayvault crying uncontrollably on a video from North Myrtle Beach Detective Will Lynch's body cam.
Dayvault told the investigators that the baby boy was born alive in 2018, dying after "taking multiple gasps" of air.
She first told authorities that she placed the baby in a dumpster in her neighborhood, but the camera video provided by the city showed that she never was seen at that location.
"She was not on camera, she did not go there," Beasley said.
Dayvault told the investigators that after giving birth, she couldn’t move in bed for around 15 to 20 minutes.
She said that she "blacked" out, and the baby was blue when she woke up.
"I was scared," Dayvault said. "I wasn't thinking. I don't have an explanation.”
After a second interview at the North Myrtle Beach police station, authorities found the remains of the baby in a trash bin on the side of her house.
A photo of the crime scene was taken and placed into evidence — one that was shown by Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixon near the end of the three-day trial, despite repeated defense objections.
The jurors sat in silence — a dozen people trying to come to grips with a life-altering image.
"Where are the babies?” asked Hixon, as he started his closing statement at the end of the trial.
"When that question was asked to Alyssa Dayvault, she generated fear and panic, but not because she didn't know where her babies were — because she knew exactly where her babies were."
For the biological father of the two babies, it was an overdue ending to his life’s longest chapter.
“For two years, I’ve been living with this burden, no type of closure — or anything like that,” said Chris Matechen to the judge, attending the trial only on the last day.
“She’s been able to walk the streets for the last eight months — a free woman.”
And as the clock struck 1:05 p.m. on that Thursday afternoon with a jury conviction in hand, Alyssa Dayvault’s freedom was ripped away and redirected to a prison cell — leaving behind two living children and a future she won’t be able to escape.