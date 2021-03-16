Traffic in Myrtle Beach is bad. Key road widening in Carolina Forest could help that.

CAROLINA FOREST — The Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project, which has been underway since 2017, is slated to open on July 5, 2021.
The $54.7 million project will widen Carolina Forest Boulevard to a four-lane road from River Oaks Drive to Gateway Drive.
The project was approved to accommodate rising growth in the Carolina Forest area, said Kelly Moore, Horry County's spokesperson.
According to the Imagine 2040 project, Carolina Forest is one of the areas in Horry County that has seen the most growth.
“I know the neighbors are really looking forward to that expansion of the road,” Moore said.
Along with the added lanes, some additional improvements include turning lanes and a multi-use path on both sides of the boulevard.
A multi-use path on the north side was always a part of the plan, but officials recently decided to add an additional path on the south side of the road.
“As we began work on the project there was feedback from the community that they wanted that same kind of path on both sides of the boulevard,” Moore said.
With a path on both sides, additional traffic improvements will be added to make sure residents can cross from one side of the road to the other safely. Moore said that paths on both sides allow residents to walk to nearby amenities, like the Carolina Forest Recreation Center and the Carolina Forest Library.
Even with the additional improvements Horry County was able to remain within budget, Moore said.
Stoplights for the boulevard are already placed, and will be turned on closer to the July 5 completion date.
A safety barrier on the multi-use path is not out of the question, with Moore indicating that community feedback is still being taken into consideration.
“There are neighborhoods where the entrance and exit to the neighborhood is at a distance or an angle where it would be tough to see if you're pulling into the neighborhood or pulling out to someone on that multi-path,” Moore said. “So, there will be traffic improvements, signals and signage for that as well.”
For residents who want to give feedback on the project, Moore said they can email ride3info@horrycounty.org.