Town of Atlantic Beach cancels Bikefest for second consecutive year

People walk along a street in Atlantic Beach during the annual Atlantic Beach Bikefest. File/AP

ATLANTIC BEACH — For the second consecutive year, the Town of Atlantic Beach has canceled its annual Bikefest, usually held over Memorial Day weekend.

At a town council meeting on March 1, the governing body chose to cancel the event due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19.

In 2020, the town tried to push Bikefest to Labor Day weekend, but the event was ultimately canceled.

Bikefest is an annual, major tourist event that has a significant economic impact, with hundreds of thousands of bikers making their way to the Grand Strand.

