Third person charged in October Allens Food Basket murder

MYRTLE BEACH — A third person has been charged with murder in connection with the homicide at Allens Food Basket in October.

U.S. Marshal's Service worked with the Myrtle Beach Police Department to locate Mardave Dawoo Hunter, 25, of Sumter, who was in New Jersey. Hunter was taken into custody and charged with murder.

It was unclear Saturday how police believe Hunter was involved in the Oct. 11 incidents that resulted in the death of Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods.

In November, charges against Samuel Alexander Frye, 21, were upgraded from accessory after the fact of murder to two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Frye was active duty Air Force stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter.

A third person, Lonnell Damon Duckett Jr., 20, of Rembert, S.C., is charged with eight counts of accessory after the fact to felony or murder.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges are possible. The department continues to ask for information from the community. Those with information are asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.