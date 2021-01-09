Teachers call for HCS official to resign after alleged threat for talking to media

CONWAY — Horry County Schools teachers are calling for the resignation of a district official after a group of employees were allegedly threatened on a video call on Friday.
According to multiple sources tuning into a Friday video call, Velna Allen, the district’s chief officer of student services, warned the group that she had consulted human resources and that the employees should not speak to the media.
Tensions have grown over the past six weeks, with the HCS district office being called “discriminatory” and “unfair” by its employees.
Upon hearing of Friday's video-call statement by Allen, a group of HCS teachers made a demand of the district official, delivered to the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach.
"The teachers of Horry County request Velna Allen’s immediate resignation for creating a hostile work environment by asking us to not speak truthfully about practices that directly put its teachers, staff and students in harm's way," the statement read. "Ms. Allen this goes against our right to free speech and it will not be tolerated. Your teachers will not be bullied anymore."
Allen and representatives from the HCS district office did not immediately provide comment or clarification.
On multiple occasions during the 2020-21 school year, teachers, counselors, para-professionals, teaching assistants and others have said they fear speaking out about what his happening in the district.
The school district has repeatedly denied those claims.