Sunday night shooting in Conway leads to 1 man dead, 1 in custody, authorities said

CONWAY — A suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Conway on Sunday night, authorities said.

Conway Police Department was dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Rivertown Boulevard for a reported gunshot victim in a parking lot, police said.

After arriving on scene, police discovered one victim dead. There were no other victims, according to police.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy confirmed that the incident resulted in the death of a 30-year-old male. She said his name will be released later this afternoon pending next of kin notification.

Acting Conway spokesperson June Wood said Conway police has one suspect in custody and the incident is still under investigation.

