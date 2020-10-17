St. James High JV football team knew it had positive COVID-19 cases, but still played Thursday

MURRELLS INLET — The entire St. James High School junior varsity football team has been placed in quarantine after two individuals tested positive for COVID-19, both Horry County Schools and those close to the situation confirmed to the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach.

The team was notified on Thursday prior to their game at Sumter High School, but the game went on.

According to multiple sources, the team was originally told to turn the bus around and return home, but received a call shortly thereafter that told them they could play as scheduled.

The district did not confirm whether Sumter was notified ahead of time about the positive tests.

The St. James JV team will now be in quarantine for 14 days. It is unclear if Sumter will have to do the same.

According to a source on St. James’ campus, teachers associated with one of the positive tests have yet to be notified — causing significant concern among the faculty.

“It’s scary, there’s no reason to hide these cases,” a teacher said. “It’s not the student’s fault; it’s not the school’s fault; it’s not the teacher’s fault; it’s not even the district’s fault. What is the district’s fault is hiding the numbers, that’s unacceptable.”

The district has indicated that teachers have indeed been notified.

“Teachers of all quarantine students are notified and assist students with full-time distance learning during their quarantine period,” the district said in a statement.

According to sources, there are more than 70 individuals in quarantine across the school, which equates to roughly to 5 percent of the school's population.

On HCS’ COVID-19 dashboard, the district indicates that there are zero active staff cases on campus — which one teacher debunked immediately.

According to the teacher, there are at least three positive staff cases, including one who posted about it publicly on Facebook. Those posts have since been taken down.

In addition, two athletics personnel weren’t able to be at Friday’s varsity football game due to testing positive.

“I can’t even go into the same meeting with people that have actively been around students or staff that have tested positive,” a teacher said. “How can they control what they are exposed to? And then they expose the rest of us to it.”

A pair of teachers spoke to the need to quarantine for 10 school days once exposed — which erases all sick time allotted to teachers.

If the teacher is then exposed at home by their child, they have to quarantine for an additional two weeks.

That’s not something that many teachers can afford.

“We are actively trying to pool money together to try and help teachers that are having to quarantine, to help them pay their mortgages, their bills, food,” the teacher said.

Students in quarantine is not listed on the district’s recently launched dashboard, something that the teachers feel is an opportunity to hide potential infection levels on campus.

"The dashboard is a joke, it doesn't show what's really going on," a teacher said.

The district lists out the following categories, by school:

Active staff cases

Active student cases

Total active cases

Total historic cases

Active staff in quarantine

St. James High is currently and historically the district’s worst when it comes to COVID-19, with 16 historic cases in addition to eight current ones.

It was the third case for St. James High athletics in recent weeks, as the varsity girls volleyball team also had an individual test positive for COVID-19, putting that team in mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

The St. James High varsity cheerleading squad has also been under mandatory quarantine, with that time running out on Friday, allowing them to return to action — replacing the fill-in JV squad that received praise from St. James Athletic Director Billy Hurston on a Facebook post, saying "Sharks take care of each other!"

The influx in cases and HCS’ decision to stick with hybrid instruction despite the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control designating Horry County as “high spread” has caused significant uneasiness on campus.

With the addition of HCS Board of Education representative Sherrie Todd pointing the finger at teachers for bringing the coronavirus into the classroom due to extracurricular activities, and teachers are at their wit’s end.

“I’m pissed,” a teacher said. “I don’t want to get sick. I have a mother who is 78 years old, and I haven’t seen her since February.

“It’s part of it. But Sherrie came out with that letter, it was a slap in the face to us teachers.”