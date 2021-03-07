Socastee residents prepare to gut their homes after flooding — again

HORRY COUNTY — The sound of boots sloshing through floodwaters echo inside the Frabonis’ Socastee home — a home with insurance claims through the years that total more than $1 million.

The washing machine lies on its back, mattresses damp, books with mold already growing.

“Water does amazing things,” Jim Fraboni said, walking through his home as the insurance adjuster inspects the property. “It picks stuff up and puts it wherever it wants.”

I take it all in: the earthy smell, the water line showing how high the water rose, closet doors floating down the hall.

With floodwater still in Jim and his wife Linda’s home Friday morning, rugs remain underwater, doors in the home are left expanded from being soaking wet, bubbles have lifted the paint, causing it to slide off the baseboards, and floorboards squish when walked on.

It’s the fourth time their home has flooded in the past year — and about the 11th time since they bought their home in 1997 on Starcreek Circle in Socastee.

It’s absolutely heartbreaking.

What gives?

It’s time to cut out the bottom portion of the sheetrock, pull out all the insulation that has soaked up water and treat the home with a chemical, then let it dry for a week.

“We’ve got it down to a science,” Jim said.

The couple says they wouldn’t dare sell the home to anyone else who would have to go through what they’ve been through; Ethically, Jim said, he could never do that.

“Even if I didn’t like you, I wouldn’t sell you this house,” he said. “We are kinda stuck where we are in an endless cycle and it gets very depressing sometimes.”

Linda said their home was remodeled after a flood in November and they were only in it for a couple of months before the latest flooding event pushed them out of their home on Feb. 21.

“I wouldn’t want to put anyone through this,” Linda said.

Standing almost knee-deep in water in his driveway, Jim tells me that over the years they have made countless memories in their home, including during Linda’s battle against breast cancer. Jim said he will never forget when Linda began to lose her hair and the folks in the neighborhood joined in to support her by shaving their hair.

About five homes in their area of the neighborhood are for sale, with one under contract when the waters rose.

I walk over just next door to visit with Mario and Evelyn Gutierrez, who bought their first home in March 2020. This is their third flood in one year.

Sitting on the front porch, Evelyn said, they were so happy their first two months in the home, which they saved for many years to purchase.

But then floodwaters rose and flooded their home the first time in June 2020.

“The first time we didn’t have (flood) insurance,” she said. “We had to do everything ourselves.”

Everything in their home is new, much like their neighbors, from furniture to appliances to cabinets.

Now they will be forced to redo all of it again, and be displaced for weeks.

Both the Fraboni and Gutierrez residences in the Bridgecreek Community back up to Rosewood Landing. And both families have expressed interest in buyouts.

Horry County applied for $17 million for buyouts and about 70 families are interested in taking advantage of the opportunity. The county could know in the coming weeks how much it could be awarded for buyouts, and from there the county will reach out to families interested.

On March 4, Horry County Planning Commission voted in favor of rezoning requests for three proposed developments in the Conway and Myrtle Beach areas — and each have portions with wetlands or are considered to be in flood zones.

The rezoning requests for future developments were approved unanimously by the commission, which is made up of commissioners who are charged with making a recommendation to the county council based on planning staff’s expertise and looking into the nitty-gritty of the request.

Now the final decision is up to Horry County Council.