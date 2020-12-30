You are the owner of this article.
Socastee man arrested by MBPD on kidnapping, burglary charges

  • Updated
MYRTLE BEACH — A Socastee man was arrested on multiple charges in connection to an incident that took place in Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning.

Martin Alexander Gail, 23, faces charges of kidnapping, burglary first degree and assault and is currently at the Myrtle Beach Police Department awaiting a bond hearing.

According to authorities, the incident took place around 12:40 a.m. early Wednesday morning. Police were dispatched after a subject, later identified as Gail, came to a residence looking for the victim in the case.

Police say that Gail forced his way into the home and took the victim by force.

Master Cpl. Thomas Vest of the MBPD said that officers arrived on the scene within minutes and located the victim and Gail "struggling in the woodline on Highway 15." The victim was recovered while Gail was located shortly after by members of the Horry County Police Department after fleeing the scene.

J. Reuben Long Detention records show that Gail was released on Sept. 27 on charges of domestic violence 3rd degree as well as assault and battery 3rd degree.

Follow Richard Caines on Twitter at @rickcaines

