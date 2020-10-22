Socastee High senior's artwork selected by Congressman Rice's office to display in DC

A Socastee High School senior's artwork has made its way to Washington D.C. to be displayed for a year in the United States Capitol.
Senior Dawson Bell recreated a photo of himself fishing from the Surfside Pier, and the piece was selected by Congressman Tom Rice to represent the district.
“I never thought this would happen,” Bell said. “I really wanted to go out of my comfort zone on this assignment. It took me a couple of months. Finger painting is a lot harder than I thought.”
His piece is titled, “Fishing off the Surfside Pier.”
Bell recreated a photo his father took of him fishing from the pier when Bell was 10 years old. The pier was later destroyed by a hurricane.
Since he was young, Bell has had an interest in creating art. From painting to designing wire sculptures, he said he’s interested in “a little bit of everything.” He was inspired by his art teacher, Kelly French.
“She taught me how to appreciate art and look at it in a different way,” he said, adding both of his parents are great artists who also inspired him.
French said Bell is eager to learn, has the ability to absorb critiques and feedback, and then applies the feedback to his work.
"I’ve enjoyed watching him grow and he’s helped me to be a better educator," French said. "He is worthy of his latest achievement, surprised as he was, he will soon see his potential."
Bell has won several awards for his artwork, including Outstanding Achievement in Art for three years at SHS.
In addition to his interest in art, Bell is also an athlete. He is on the SHS cross country team and has played basketball and ran track. Bell is involved in a number of school clubs, including the art club, National Art Honor Society and National Honor Society.