'Situation so heartbreaking': Bucksport community braces for impact of yet another flood

BUCKSPORT — For almost his entire life, Kevin Mishoe had never known what it was like for his home to flood.
Until Hurricane Matthew.
Now, as he stands looking over water across Bucksport Road on Friday, almost two miles from the Waccamaw River, he's seeing yet another flood.
"We've always heard of the 1,000-year flood, but until Matthew, we hadn't gotten any floods," he said. "My first flood was five years ago, and we've seen one just about every year since."
The Waccamaw River at Bucksport is yet to crest and the water continues to rise. As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Waccamaw at Bucksport was 23.03 feet. And the Conway area is forecast to see possible rain over the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.
For Mishoe, the Bucksport community is different. He points to a woman's home, whose father was an educator in the area. He looks just next door to his mother's home, with water filling the front yard. And right next to it, is Mishoe Road, where he grew up.
"That's what makes the situation so heartbreaking," Mishoe said. "You know each individual in this community by name ... you've grown up together, gone to church together."
As of Friday, floodwaters had not reached Mishoe's home.
Mishoe said it's not that simple just to sell their homes and leave.
"You have more than just brick and mortar structures," he said of the tight-knit community.
Nine people impacted by flood waters took advantage of a Red Cross shelter at the James Frazier Center on Bucksport Road Thursday night. Currently half of Bucksport Road is closed and underwater, with more than one dozen roads off Bucksport Road also closed, according to the Horry County road closure map.
A leader in the Bucksport community, Mishoe said he compares the floods to a form of abuse.
"It's not just the hitting that's the problem, it's the long-lasting effect," he said.
And there is no one solution to the problem, he said, but a start would be Horry County officials cleaning out the one ditch that runs through the community.
According to Horry County Spokesperson Kelly Moore, multiple ditches off Bucksport Road are cleaned yearly, though about three are unable to be cleared due to the county not having easements.
"Less than 3 percent of drainage is working," Mishoe said. "And that is a problem."