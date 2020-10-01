You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Single-engine airplane crashes in Nichols; passengers taken to hospital

Plane crash Horry County

The single-engine airplane crashed in Nichols on Thursday night. (Photo courtesy of Horry County Fire Rescue)

NICHOLS — Two people are being transported to the hospital after a single-engine airplane crashed in the area of Highway 9 and Norton Road on Thursday night.

According to Tony Casey of the Horry County Fire Rescue, the injuries sustained are not believed to be life-threatening.

Just after 8 p.m., HCFR was dispatched to the area, with crews making access to the heavily wooded area and successfully helping the two passengers on board.

The Horry County Police Department and Loris Fire Department aided in the search and rescue.

Reach Nick Masuda at 843-607-0912. Follow him on Twitter at @nickmasudaphoto. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News