Single-engine airplane crashes in Nichols; passengers taken to hospital

NICHOLS — Two people are being transported to the hospital after a single-engine airplane crashed in the area of Highway 9 and Norton Road on Thursday night.
According to Tony Casey of the Horry County Fire Rescue, the injuries sustained are not believed to be life-threatening.
Just after 8 p.m., HCFR was dispatched to the area, with crews making access to the heavily wooded area and successfully helping the two passengers on board.
The Horry County Police Department and Loris Fire Department aided in the search and rescue.