Showers, partly cloudy forecast in Myrtle Beach area for Thanksgiving

HORRY COUNTY — A few rain showers are possible in the Myrtle Beach area during the Thanksgiving holiday and temperatures are expected to dip into the 50s by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
A slight chance of showers is possible Wednesday night, Thanksgiving Day and Friday, the NWS reports. The Myrtle Beach area could see thunderstorms in the afternoon on Thanksgiving.
Forecasters are calling for high temperatures in the mid to lower 70s through Friday, with high temps in the mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday. The temperature is forecast to drop to 61 on Thursday evening, followed by a drop into the 50s on Friday and Saturday nights.
A flood warning remains in effect for the Waccamaw River at Conway. The river is expected to crest Wednesday evening, forecasters say.
The NWS Wilmington warns folks to use caution when walking near riverbanks.