Several dead after early Saturday morning crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a crash on Harrelson Boulevard that left several people dead and others hospitalized with conditions unknown early Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers received a call of a single-vehicle crash involving a car found partially submerged in a retention pond on Harrelson Boulevard off of Highway 15. When crews arrived, they found several people with severe injuries near the vehicle.

Harrelson Boulevard was temporarily closed as officers continued to investigate the scene, but has since been reopened. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.