Setting off fireworks in North Myrtle Beach could lead to arrest, according to officials

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Setting off fireworks in North Myrtle Beach could ultimately result in jail time, due to stricter enforcement by the city.

The North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department said that it found the need to make changes after getting complaints from residents about loud noise from the illegal discharge of fireworks.

“Last year we had an extremely high number of fireworks complaints, and the trend continues unabated in 2021,” the city said.

After enforcement changes, a first violation of the fireworks law will now result in a ticket and a repeat offense could lead to a custodial arrest.

According to the city, law enforcement officers usually educate violators, then warns and as a last resort, cites or tickets but that practice has not been “effective.”

The city said they hear complaints from veterans, “some of whom suffer from PTSD,” and pet owners.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

What the fireworks law says

Sec. 11-8. - Fireworks.

(a) Limitation on the sale, exchange of fireworks: It shall be unlawful for any person to sell, offer for sale, store, exchange, give away or possess for sale, commercial exchange or commercial gift, any fireworks, except in Limited Industrial Zones.

(b) Ignition or activation of fireworks prohibited: It shall be unlawful for any person to use, fire, shoot, discharge, burn, or in any manner ignite or activate any fireworks.