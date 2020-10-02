Sen. Graham checks in on Trump; stumps for himself with SC police organization

MYRTLE BEACH — Before Sen. Lindsey Graham took the podium on Friday to speak with current and retired police officers in Myrtle Beach, he said he started his morning by checking in on President Donald Trump and the First Lady.

The senator reports the president is feeling well despite contracting the coronavirus, but Trump was much more concerned about getting his latest Supreme Court nominee through the confirmation process as quickly as possible.

Currently, Amy Coney Barrett is awaiting confirmation to the United States Supreme Court. Graham, as the chair of the judiciary committee of the United States Senate, will play a central role in that process.

“As the chairman of the committee we are going to make sure the craziness never sees the light of day,” Graham said. “One of the good things I can do for you is put conservatives on the supreme court ... my worst nightmare is a liberal judge.”

Graham was speaking to the South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police gathering in Myrtle Beach on Friday. His speech, lasting just more than 10 minutes, largely focused on the importance of the 2020 election.

The speech comes at an interesting moment in Graham’s political career. In just 10 days Graham will be leading a contentious fight to get Barrett confirmed to the highest court in the country. In just over a month, he will square off against challenger Jaime Harrison.

Harrison is gaining momentum in recent election polls and boasts impressive fundraising returns heading into the final month before the Nov. 3 election. Advertisements supporting Harrison can be seen across the Myrtle Beach area from billboards to YouTube video ads.

And the Harrison campaign announced on Friday shortly after Graham’s speech that NBC news listed the South Carolina senate race as a “toss up” and increased the odds that Harrison pulls off an upset.

“With each passing day, the energy is growing to give this seat back to someone who represents South Carolina values,” spokesperson Guy King said in the release.

To Graham, this election is a referendum on public safety and conservative values. Nationwide protests are calling for police reform, a cause Graham can support, but he believes calls to divest from the police force are many steps too far.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Reform, he said, like increasing diversity in the police force, are worthwhile steps to improve the policing profession. Graham said from his perspective one of the toughest jobs in America right now is being a black police officer.

“And I want more transparency in police: If a bad cop does something, hold him accountable,” Graham added.

But Graham warned the audience that voting for members of the Democratic Party this November would be bad for the FOP and police forces everywhere.

“In about 30 days the people of South Carolina are going to speak on this issue. And here is what I want to say to all the liberals talking about South Carolina: 'We are going to kick your ass,'” the senator said to applause and “amens” from the crowd. “This is a state that appreciates law and order.”

The FOP endorsed Graham already, choosing the longtime politician over his opponent Harrison who also has never endorsed police divestment.

"As someone with law enforcement in my own family, I’ve been clear on this from Day 1: I firmly oppose defunding the police,” Harrison said in a statement to the Post and Courier. “Sen. Graham knows that. I support the bipartisan calls for reforming how police officers use force and engage with the communities they serve.

Graham said he still isn’t worried about his election chances, however, because he believes the people of South Carolina will stick by him and the conservative movement.

Toward the end of his speech, Graham asked for the few dozen FOP members gathered at the meeting to individually support him, and to encourage their friends to vote for him and the president as November approaches.