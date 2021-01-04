You are the owner of this article.
Ronnie Burgess, Carolina Forest High assistant principal, passes away at 57

  • Updated
Ronnie Burgess

Ronnie Burgess, far right, passed away at the age of 57. (Courtesy of Carolina Forest High School)

MYRTLE BEACH — Ronnie Burgess, an assistant principal at Carolina Forest High School and longtime administrator with Horry County Schools, has passed away at the age of 57 it was announced on Monday.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

“We are deeply saddened about the recent passing of Mr. Ronnie Burgess, an Assistant Principal at Carolina Forest High School,” HCS saidaa in a prepared statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, and the HCS community. He will be deeply missed.”

Prior to Carolina Forest, Burgess was a principal at Myrtle Beach High School, St. James High School and AAST.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Burgess earned his undergraduate degree from Wake Forest University, while getting his masters degree from the University of South Carolina.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

