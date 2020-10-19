Retrial of Horry County man charged in 2000 killing starts Tuesday

CONWAY — The retrial of Gary Wayne Bennett, charged in connection with the 2000 death of Eva Marie Martin, will begin Tuesday in a Horry County courtroom.
Jury selection began Monday with opening statements slated to begin sometime Tuesday afternoon.
Police arrested Bennett in July 2000 and charged him with the murder of Martin, a friend of his girlfriend.
In 2002, Bennett pled guilty to burglary first degree and received a sentence of 18 years. In a separate offense, he was convicted of murder and received a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
Bennett's conviction was later overturned in on an appeal of post-conviction relief after he said that his former defense attorney did not adequately represent him.