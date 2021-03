MURRELLS INLET — Marshwalk Restaurant Week is here, featuring 3-course meals from the restaurants with a view.

The are offered for $35 at the eight restaurants along the Marshwalk. Menu items range from steam pots to sushi to local fried shrimp.

Below are the participating restaurants:

Mojo's

Wicked Tuna

Wahoos

Creek Ratz

Drunken Jack's

Dead Dog Saloon

The Claw House

Bovine's

The inaugural event, featuring Jamie Sanderson with Georgetown Foodland, runs from March 1-7.