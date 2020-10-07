Remembering Jacob Hancher: A candlelight vigil for a fallen officer

CONWAY — More than 200 people joined together for a somber candlelight vigil at the St. James Catholic Church on Wednesday night to honor the life of Jacob Hancher, the Myrtle Beach Police Department officer who died in the line of duty Saturday night.
With throngs bringing their own chairs and staying socially distanced, Father Oscar Borda led the gathering in 45 minutes of prayer in both English and Spanish, with Myrtle Beach officers, Horry County Fire Rescue and many other first responders in attendance to pay their respects.
The vigil is the second of four public events this week, with Hancher receiving a police escort to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for his autopsy on Monday morning — returning to Myrtle Beach with hundreds lining the streets outside the police facility at 1101 N. Oak St. to pay their respects.
On Thursday, there will be a public viewing from 4-7 p.m. at the Convention Center located at 2101 N. Oak St. in Myrtle Beach.
Hancher’s funeral service is set for 2-4 p.m. Friday at the Convention Center.
The outpouring of love for the Hancher family has been immense throughout the state, including a fundraiser hosted at ServeAndConnect.com to help the family that has seen 701 donations totaling just under $43,000 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
On the website, organizers shared poignant words from Hancher’s mother, Suzanne.
“He had a servant’s heart that he demonstrated with the police department, fire department and his church … He was as pure as it came,” she said.
Hancher’s father, Jeff, posted a tribute on his Facebook page.
“It is with heavy heart that I share the passing of my son Jacob last night doing the job that he loved — being a police officer. To his brother and three sisters, he loved you each very much. To his grandparents on both sides, he thought the world of you all. To his mom and stepmom, you both did a great job molding him into who he became. To all his aunts, uncles and cousins, life would not be as exciting without all of you. To the leaders and fellow scouts of Troop 417, thank you for the memories,” he wrote.
“To his friends and fellow volunteers at Waldorf Station 3 and Horry County Station 45 thank you for your friendship, training and always having his back. To his brothers and sisters of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for him. Jacob — I love you and will miss you forever.”
Hancher was a community safety officer for four years prior to becoming a police officer a year ago. He also volunteered as a firefighter with the Horry County Fire Rescue.
His mark was felt by the community, with comments flooding into the fundraising page — particularly impressed by his attitude toward life.
“Such a likable looking guy. Don’t think I could be upset if he pulled me over,” said James Ricketts.
Ricketts wasn’t alone.
“Jacob, thank you for being such a happy and positive force in all our lives,” said Jessica Rodriguez. “You and your family will always have a special place in my heart.”