Remembering 'Fox': A community lays HCPD officer to rest

MYRTLE BEACH — Melton Gore wore his nickname like a badge of honor — allowing his family and the community at large to simply call him "Fox."

Over the years, the late Horry County Police Department officer let people believe what they wanted about how he came to get the moniker, it was almost part of the fun.

But, on Wednesday, as hundreds paid their respects to the 56-year-old at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, his big sister, Bebe, finally set the record straight about Lance Cpl. Gore.

“Yes, he had red hair, but that was only a part of his fame," Bebe said.

Bebe said that while her family would say that she wasn't the greatest cook, Melton's love for her dish of toast and beanie weenies led to the nickname.

One day when she was finished cooking the meal, Sanders noticed that the “wieners” were missing.

She could not question the rest of her brothers, because all of them were still in the kitchen.

But “Fox” was “nowhere to be found.”

Bebe said that she finally found “the little rascal,” and after chasing him out the door, exclaimed, “You’re slick as a fox, Melton Gore.”

Sometimes Gore would use those “slick” instincts around other family members, even if it meant that he had to bribe his way out of trouble.

His brother, C.J., said that they came up with an idea one day to set up a boxing ring in their childhood yard.

C.J.’s boasting of his boxing skills led to Gore knocking him down with one punch.

“Blood shot out of my nose, I started crying,” C.J. said.

Instead of getting in trouble with their mother, Gore cleaned C.J. up and gave him a “cookie or two.”

“And I didn’t tell momma,” C.J. joked.

Gore was a big jokester, and his twin brother, Milton, wasn't exempt from a good prank.

Milton, an assistant principal at North Myrtle Beach High, was paid a visit by Fox on a school day. They were in a hallway talking and Milton had his back turned while leaning against a wall.

“Fox started tinkering with his back and next thing I know I had my hand up; Fox took his handcuffs, slapped them on my hand, slammed me up against the wall, and started reading me my rights,” said Milton.

He said that while that was happening, a nearby teacher came running out and asked how she could help — unknowingly.

“I said, 'This is my crazy brother, get off of me boy,'” he said.

Fox was a clear example of what a true professional should be, and his brother, Tony, said the whole family was amazed of all the kindness the “entire brotherhood of police” in the area showed them the days after Fox’s death.

“Everybody was there for the Fox,” he said. “It was something to see.”

The love that he showed for his fellow officers cannot be measured, according to HCPD Lt. Justin Wyatt.

Fox spent weeks cooking and feeding his coworkers in 2018, when Hurricane Florence passed through the area.

Wyatt explained that while other officers were traveling around protecting property during the storm, Fox was protecting them.

According to Wyatt, it is now their turn to watch over his family.

“Your family is now our family, Fox,” he said. “We stand behind you and we stand behind them.”

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson said that Fox meant a lot to him — assisting with events even when he did not have to.

He explained that Fox even joked that he might come work for him after retirement — only if it meant that he could work for the whole town.

HCPD Chief Joseph Hill said that Horry County is a great community, but only because of people “like Fox Gore.”

Hill shared that Fox stepped by the headquarters in Conway on the day of his passing, with Fox peering into the room where the chief was sitting and said, ‘Hey baby, just checking in on ya.’

On the way out, Fox shared that he could not wait to cook for them again.

That love and compassion for others is a trait that the entire Gore family shares.

“I told my wife when I got home the other day; I said can I change my last name to Gore,” Hill said. “Those folks know how cook.

“Those folks know how to love.”