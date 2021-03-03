QAnon says Trump will take office on March 4. Count this former Myrtle Beach believer out.

MYRTLE BEACH — For millions, there hasn’t been a true U.S. President since Ulysses S. Grant left office in 1877 — and on March 4, 2021, there will finally be a 19th president, some 144 years in the making.

On March 4, or Inauguration Day prior to the ratification of the 20th Amendment in 1933, former president Donald Trump is set to take office in the world of QAnon, or the discredited conspiracy group that claims that there are cannibalistic pedophiles and Satan worshippers running a sex-trafficking ring throughout the United States.

The group believes that the 14th Amendment, which was ratified in 1868, turned citizens from “sovereign” into “federal," and therefore believe that taxes, the U.S. government and U.S. currency are illegitimate.

And for a period of time, Ashley Vanderbilt was a believer — even if she didn’t wear the “Q” across her chest, or knowingly profess her devotion to the group that has no centralized leader.

The Myrtle Beach woman admits to some level of depression as she trudged through 2020, cooped up in her home as the COVID-19 pandemic made it tough to live normally, particularly with an elementary school student in her house.

Social media became an outlet, albeit Facebook or TikTok — and that made her a perfect target for the conspiracy theories that QAnon attempts to spread, including hours-long Facebook Live sessions that Vanderbilt attended.

But Vanderbilt wasn’t aware that she was doing so, as she had bought into former President Trump’s disapproval of traditional media outlets, not believing news reports, instead newfound friends online who had similar backgrounds.

As Inauguration Day approached on Jan. 19, Vanderbilt was convinced that Trump would somehow come back.

“I know I probably look like a crazy person,” Vanderbilt said. "I have Netflix, I've watched Blacklist, it wasn't hard to believe what I was reading."

When Joe Biden was inaugurated, Vanderbilt was scared. Was her daughter going to be hauled off to China like she had been told?

“We were all going to die,” Vanderbilt said.

She called her mother, who attempted to calm her down. Vanderbilt wanted to take her daughter out of school, but her mother convinced her not to.

“She was like, ’It's fine. It was God's will for Joe Biden to be president. Look at what they said about Obama, they said he was the antichrist. That wasn't true. This is all not true, you're going to be OK,’” Vanderbilt recalled.

And she was, each day getting a little less on edge — to the point where she realized she had bought in hook, line and sinker on QAnon.

In the back of her mind, she had been questioning herself over the validity of the information she had been fed since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — initially a trip she wanted to make, to hear Donald Trump, not to participate in the storming of the capitol.

With that potential participation in mind, she was angry at herself — she was part of what she now calls a “domestic terrorist group.”

“I'm not proud to say I was part of that. I mean, never in my wildest dreams would I be like, ‘Yes, please sign me up for a terrorist group, I'd love to be in that,’” Vanderbilt said.

But Vanderbilt isn’t alone, with one expert pointing to the timing of the pandemic and the 2020 election as the perfect storm.

Jack Bratich, an associate professor of journalism and media studies at Rutgers, has been studying QAnon for months, focused on how the movement has impacted the economy, politics and ecology.

With many struggling in isolation, Bratich says that 2020 was a fertile time for social media influencers to reach people that were lonely and disoriented — ultimately those looking for an explanation for what they were experiencing.

Social media became a breeding ground for one adopter to influence their individual followings, as Vanderbilt admitted to trusting her friends and family over traditional media.

"If Donald Trump had come out and denounced it all, I think that would have made a difference for me," Vanderbilt said.

Bratich believes that QAnon is actually a combination of different movements over time — a 19th century religious social movement; an effort to mimic multi-level marketing; and a 21st century alternate reality game.

With QAnon clearly having religious undertones, Bratich likens it to “charismatic Christianity,” while also comparing it to Seventh Day Adventists in that the movement was based on a series of predictions that ultimately failed, but were rewritten to maintain the movement’s momentum.

The connection to multi-level marketing is a natural one, with Bratich pointing to “certain kinds of connections with religious proselytizing” that run rampant in most MLM companies. While QAnon does not have a singular figure atop the pyramid, the theories acts as the leader, with followers starting their own channels in order to influence and agitate.

Bratich believes it is a flow of information that will continue to grow in popularity.

“I think we will be seeing the kind of horizontal decentralized peer to peer model of this happening,” Bratich said. “And it will have sort of different content different kinds of values, but related similar kinds of values attached to it, it just won't be called QAnon.”

And in a time where both work and personal lives are dominated by technology, Bratich is the first to admit that QAnon leaders have taken advantage of this, simply making its platform into a game.

While most alternate reality games are intended for fun online, chasing clues and mysteries — QAnon has managed to do that with its conspiracy theories, leading its followers from one clue to another.

“It allows people to continue to live in their own worlds, chasing their own reality — and their own truth,” Bratich said. "That's the danger, there are multiple truths. That can lead to people feeling like its a civil war, not necessarily with weapons, but with beliefs."

For Vanderbilt, she’s done with a life of simply following what others to tell her to do.

As a lifelong Republican, she had always voted “straight red,” because her family had always professed that's what they had always done.

She now looks at herself as an Independent, both in politics and in information gathering, committed to finding facts and not theories.

And she is back to believing in her own God, whom she credits for leaving QAnon behind.

“I was putting these groups that I was in and watching these groups or even Donald Trump above God, or at least putting God in the back seat and really putting all my trust in these people when these people can let you down,” Vanderbilt said.

“God brought me back, he opened the door back to reality.”