Publix set to open another location in Myrtle Beach

  • Updated
Publix storefront

A new Publix in Myrtle Beach is set to open by the end of 2022. Photo courtesy of Publix

MYRTLE BEACH — In what will bring a half-dozen locations to the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast, Publix Super Markets, the popular grocery store chain, announced it will open a new store in the Coventry Marketplace by the end of 2022.

The marketplace is located at the corner of Highway 17 and Coventry Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

It’ll be the third Publix with a Myrtle Beach address, joining ones in Forest Square and the Village Shops at Grande Dunes.

Publix also has locations in Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island and North Myrtle Beach.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Reach Nick Masuda at 843-607-0912. Follow him on Twitter at @nickmasudaphoto. 

