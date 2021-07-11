Proposed fence along SC 544 near Coastal Carolina splitting college leaders and neighbors

CONWAY — S.C. 544 separates two worlds of Horry County: Coastal Carolina University's campus and residential homes and apartments.

As development has grown, college apartments stick out behind older country homes along the once two-lane road that connects Conway to the south Strand.

Now, Coastal Carolina and S.C. Department of Transportation officials want to create a median barrier between the two sides of S.C. 544 to prevent what are most commonly college students from jaywalking across the busy four-lane road.

But not everyone is happy about the decision, as nearby residents on and around the highway's homes are covered with bright yellow signs asking officials to "Stop the Fence."

Plans for the highway include a concrete median with tall fencing on top of it from Carter Lane and Elvington Loop to force students and other pedestrians to use the crosswalk section on Founders Drive.

The improvements will not allow vehicles to make U-turns along that section of S.C. 544, instead forcing northbound drivers to use the bulb turnout past Founders Drive or southbound drivers to use a loop along West Cox Ferry Road.

Currently, there is no stoplight installed at the intersection of West Cox Ferry Road and S.C. 544.

According to the state transportation's website, on any given day, over 30,000 cars drive along S.C. 544 from West Cox Ferry Road to S.C. 814.

State officials had planned to hold a meeting regarding the improvements July 8, but because of Tropical Storm Elsa, the department postponed the meeting until August.

After several students were injured and two died walking across the highway, Coastal Carolina Chief of Staff Travis Overton said the university reached out to the state's transportation department to improve the safety conditions of S.C. 544. Coastal students Ryan Bielawa, 19, and Elizabeth Paola Gorshack, 18, were killed in 2016 and 2012, respectively.

Overton, who was previously the university's dean of students, said that part of his job was responding to the scene when a student was injured or killed on S.C. 544.

"I had to speak to family members about the fact that their student has been harmed on that road, and that is one of the most difficult parts of my tasks as an employee at this institution," Overton said.

"And my goal. And my hope is that for us, we have the opportunity to reduce the possibility of ever having to have that conversation again."

Horry County Councilmember Johnny Vaught, who represents the Coastal Carolina side of S.C. 544, said he and Councilmember Orton Bellamy, who represents the other side, oppose the median.

"We are both up in arms against it," Vaught said. "All the residents up and down are against it because we think it's a waste of taxpayers' money."

S.C. 544 residents do not believe the median will prevent collisions, but instead make the already busy road busier.

Vaught said the state should either create a pedestrian overpass like the University of South Carolina has done, or the police department should be out there ticketing anyone jaywalking.

While Vaught is opposed to the project, he said this is not something Horry County Council can stop. S.C. 544 is a state road, so improving or modifying it is up to the state's transportation department. The state installed fences in the median along the USC campus on Columbia's Assembly Street to keep students from jaywalking in 2013.

Residents who want to submit comments regarding the median project can visit SCDOT's website.