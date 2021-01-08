Privatize? Impact fees? Horry County faces tough decision over parks and recreation department.

HORRY COUNTY — In 2019 when the word pandemic wasn’t seared into popular vernaculars, and the South Carolina economy was thriving, Horry County leaders looked to address a potential budget shortfall in the Parks and Recreation department.

Providing free or low cost parks and recreation facilities is a costly endeavor, especially for a county the size of Horry. There are high maintenance costs, programming expenses and an inequity between the offerings in rural and urban areas.

Two proposals emerged to fix the parks budget and expand its footprint in western areas: implementing impact fees to free up costs in the parks budget or to privatize some of the recreation centers in a hope to produce more revenue.

On Jan. 15, Horry County leaders will meet to discuss the upcoming budget, but the financial conditions have changed drastically.

The county has avoided layoffs or reductions in services, but tough financial decisions must be made in the months leading up to the budget being approved ahead of July. Council member Johnny Vaught said the new budget will be sound, balanced and will move the county forward from the pandemic.

“Our staff has been tremendous through COVID. We have savings that will allow us to put enhancements into place,” Vaught said.

But before that meeting, here is a recap of the proposals to fund and even expand the parks department.

Impact fees

In November 2018, 72 percent of Horry County voters in the general election overwhelmingly supported impact fees during a non-binding referendum that was placed on all ballots.

An impact fee is a way for a government to place the burden of increasing expenses on the growth that is driving up costs. Essentially as more people move here, more services are needed and impact fees allow for the new homebuyers or businesses to cover some of the added cost.

Last year, Horry County was presented with an impact fee plan that would have levied $4,500 on single family homes, $7,400 on businesses per 1,000 square feet and $2,700 per new hotel room, according to a 2019 presentation.

That fee structure was largely considered too high as proposed and was delayed during the early days of the pandemic as to not create another burden on businesses — despite the possible $14 million in revenue it could have brought in.

Likely when the impact fees are brought up at the upcoming retreat, the overall cost will be lower, which also means less revenue. Revenue from the fee can go to capital improvements like building a recreation center, new police station or stormwater infrastructure.

Councilmember Bill Howard, who has a recreation center in his district, said he hopes these fees will provide for an expansion of the parks and centers available. To him, implementing this program is the most viable solution to the department's past issues.

Still, he’d like to see the fee overall lowered from what was originally presented.

“It will help it in a lot of ways. I’d like to see it implemented but not at the cost it was proposed originally,” Howard said. “We should start out a lot smaller.”

Howard added that despite the pandemic the housing and development industries are doing well currently. Not wanting to hamper business during the pandemic is a key reason the council didn’t implement an impact fee in 2020.

While the revenue cannot be used for recurring expenses, like actually staffing the parks department, having the extra money to build and maintain facilities could potentially free up funds elsewhere.

Mark Causey, the newest council member, said he hadn’t been briefed yet on specific impact fee proposals but he is generally in favor of them. He will not support, however, proposals that create an unreasonable burden on new business owners and those wanting to invest in the county.

“I’m in favor of the right type of impact fee, not anything that is too strong,” Causey. “I’m not opposed to them but I need to look at what is laid out.”

Privatization

The notion to privatize some of Horry County’s parks department was first introduced by Councilmember Tyler Servant, who regularly opposes increases to the county budget.

After much debate, the proposal was to privatize recreational centers like the ones in Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach and on the South Strand. These centers are expensive to operate, often losing money each year given the sanitation and cleaning requirements to keep them going.

And there is an equity issue, too, given western Horry County residents don’t have the same level or quality of recreational offerings as citizens in the more urban eastern areas.

The county council was in the process of preparing a “request for proposals” to see if any company could come up with a way to operate the centers. The potential operators would need to maintain current levels of service while also keeping the facilities affordable.

During the discussions over privatization, county staff couldn’t find a similarly sized county that had privatized so much of its operations as what was being discussed. In addition, there were concerns over how privatized facilities would affect the tax status of loans used to build the centers.

Ultimately, however, the council decided to table the idea for further exploration, but no council member interviewed for this story believes the idea has much of a chance of returning in the upcoming budget. Several council members have said they do not think this is a viable option even with the pandemic conditions.

Servant couldn’t be reached for comment.

Causey, who was not a part of council when the original privatization talks happened, said he is open to exploring any ideas because he doesn’t love the fact that centers are operating at a loss, but understands their need in communities. As plans for a western Horry County recreation center materialize, he’d like to see proposals that look to make a center more sustainable.

“I certainly agree we need something. We need money to build it, which is only part of it, but we also need money to operate it,” Causey said. “I’d hate to see money spent and not have the money to keep them funded and operated.”

Vaught admitted the centers have a hard time making money, but he said it’s hard for them to do so while also being affordable to all citizens or raising taxes. He hopes to work toward making the centers break even. He doesn’t see privatization as worthwhile unless a really good proposal is crafted.

“We didn’t get a lot of positive vibes from it. So I think it’s off the table for now,” Vaught said.

And with none on the table, he thinks hard work from staff to make a good budget and impact fees will help out tremendously.

“We‘ve got to start letting expansion and growth pay for itself. We can’t pay for expansion of services if we don’t have the financing for it rather it be recreation, fire or public safety,” Vaught said.

While the pandemic has created economic issues in some places, the parks fund was able to save money this year due to reductions in programs as a result of the pandemic. Vaught said these savings, largely capitalized on by city staff, will help make decisions easier for the parks as the budget is created and get new part-time employees into the department.

And with a vaccine in distribution and an emerging light at the end of a COVID-19 tunnel, Vaught believes more and more people will be using county parks to get outside and congregate when it’s safe to do so.

“There is going to be a pent up need for people getting out and doing team sports and things you do at the recreation department,” Vaught said, adding he supports building a recreation center in western Horry. “We need to be prepared for that need.”