Pottery classes at Myrtle Beach art museum act as creative release for students

MYRTLE BEACH — During times like these, where people are so isolated from each other, Natalie von Loewenfeldt believes it is important to stay busy with creative endeavors.

“We need to remind ourselves that there is beauty in the world,” von Loewenfeldt said.

Her favorite way to be reminded of that beauty is through teaching others how to create pottery as the pottery studio manager and instructor at Franklin G. Burroughs — Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum’s pottery studio classes.

The art museum has offered guided pottery classes in the Lineta Pritchard Pottery Studio for over two years. There are two class types, one exclusively for throwing on a wheel and another for both wheel and hand building. No experience is required for students to participate.

For three hours a week for six weeks, students learn how to hand build pottery or throw pottery on a wheel. During this process, students are also able to fire their work and glaze it, giving them something to take home and cherish for years to come.

“It is a relaxing pastime, but also it could become an important part of your life,” von Loewenfeldt said. “For some people it's just one and done, they love it, and they just move on to something else. But for a lot of people, it becomes something that's very important to them.”

Anda Tubalkain is one of those people who holds pottery close to them. She attends pottery classes whenever she can at the art museum for as long as they’ve been offered, and agrees with von Loewenfeldt about people needing a creative outlet.

“I find (pottery) to be a very therapeutic experience,” Tubalkain said. “Especially during this time of the pandemic, the opportunities at the art center have been kind of like an oasis, a good go to thing.”

Tubalkain commends the art museum and the pottery instructors on its attention to COVID safety, requiring students to wear masks at all times, sanitize and wash their hands regularly and wash their tools and stations at the end of every class.

As far as recommendations, Tubalkain recommends pottery classes to anyone looking to push their creative limits, no matter their experience level.

“All of the staff is always so very encouraging, it doesn't matter if you make a little tiny pot or you make a large bowl or a large plate or whatever,” Tubalkain said. “There's always an appreciation of the effort and the outcome.”

What von Loewenfeldt enjoys most about the classes is the communities they build among students and instructors alike. Some students have attended classes for several years, like Tubalkain, and she enjoys teaching them new things and even learning new things from them.

“If I don't have to show people the basics of throwing on the wheel that day, I'll ask the class what they want me to show them. I can maybe show them how to make big platters, or how to make frames for things, or how to throw off the hump,” von Loewenfeldt said. “So they get a variety of skills, and if they want to do something that I don't know how to do, we just YouTube that and I practice it and then I show them.”

Class sizes are limited to three people not only to keep the experience intimate but to follow COVID-19 protocols. If students don’t get to finish what they started during a class session, the studio offers open studio hours Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and Saturday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sessions are $250 for non-museum members and $225 for members. To learn more about when classes are and how to register, visit this link.