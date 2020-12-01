Potential new Myrtle Beach tourist fee looks to fund public safety and infrastructure

MYRTLE BEACH — City council is mulling a new fee on lodging to help pay for infrastructure and public safety.

Pending council’s approval, a $3 flat fee could be applied to hotel rental units within the city limits of Myrtle Beach that would increase the money available to the city. The fee, called the Public Safety Enhancement Fee, would be added to a tourist’s bill at checkout or when amenity passes are given.

On Tuesday, City Manager John Pedersen briefed the council on the proposal but no formal action was taken. The purpose of the fee is to enhance the city and make it safer for guests and residents.

“If the council likes the concept, we will bring more specifics to you,” Pedersen said.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said the fee was proposed by hotel owners as a way to help the city improve the area.

“This entire initiative was not initiated by the city or staff, but by a group of hoteliers,” Bethune said. “This is the hotel community wanting to step up with us”

Hotel will collect the fee and convey it to the city on a monthly basis. As a fee, the city can only use the money for specific purposes that benefit the payers.

The current plan would have 75 percent of the revenue going to public safety needs like increasing beach patrols, supporting ongoing police efforts and bringing in outside police forces during big events like Memorial Day or Fourth of July.

Twenty-five percent of the fee would be dedicated to infrastructure needs like new street lights, bike paths or stormwater management.

The program would help pay for needed government services without raising taxes.

Council members asked for more information about how the new fee will fit into the overall fees needing to be paid by tourists.

If approved sometime early next year, the fee could be in place by April, just in time for the 2021 tourist season. It would last until 2024, unless extended by a future city council.

A special board comprised of hotel owners, members of the business community and residents would be created to oversee the fee and make recommendations on how any revenue could be used.