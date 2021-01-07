Potential hospital requires county leaders to weigh health versus environmental concerns

MYRTLE BEACH — Horry County Council faces a tough decision: to allow a needed hospital in one of its most populous regions or to protect environmentally sensitive lands that will allow for major road building projects.

When Conway Medical Center announced a new in-patient medical center in the Carolina Forest area, many welcomed the increased health care, but others quickly raised environmental concerns.

CMC is seeking to rezone a nearly 360-acre property from General Residential to Inpatient Medical Services which would allow for a hospital to be built on the property — a plan that the planning commission approved, 6-2, on Thursday, sending it to the County Council for consideration in the near future.

Without the rezoning, the plans cannot move forward as the existing code only allows for apartment and condos. The developers argued the hospital is a better service to the public than another apartment complex.

Carolina Forest is a fast-growing area and Horry County expects hundreds of thousands of new residents in the coming decades, as Rob Wilfong, representing the developers, noted. He said many more hospital beds will be needed to care for all those people, and International Drive gives great access to all parts of the county.

Wilfong added the pandemic shows more hospitals are needed in Horry County. This new building could help isolate more patients given it will be built in a post-pandemic world with the lessons learned in mind.

“It’s a tremendous amount of access,” said Wilfong, who is the principal engineer with Development Research Group. “We are talking about a hospital. We are talking about helping people.”

CMC President Bret Barr said 50 inpatient beds would be moved to the facility creating hundreds of new jobs.

Plans to bring a medical facility here have been debated for months as the developers look to make the property work while also satisfying concerns from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and a potential threat to a land bank that allows for RIDE III projects.

The situation is fluid as designs could change, but given the circumstances, clearly county leaders face a tough choice at the intersection of growth, health and environmental protections.

Concerns about developing the property

The property, located off International Drive, abuts 2,223 acres of environmentally protected lands across from the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve, protected acres that contain Carolina Bays, hunting grounds, black bears and other unique flora and fauna.

The property in question was purchased in 2002, according to land records, and is not cleared. The closest medical facility — McLeod Health Carolina Forest — is about two miles away on International Drive.

Particularly, Horry County is home to the unique Carolina Bays, a rare and unique habitat that fosters unique life like the venus fly trap. Satellite imagery throws three bays in the mitigation bank called the Horry County Independent Republic Heritage Preserve.

Wetlands are also on the potential medical center property itself, but the developers are working to build the center in a way far away from environmentally sensitive areas.

“There are significant wetland concerns that are on this property,” Schwerd said, adding residents in nearby neighborhoods are worried about traffic and noise from the hospital.

Further, the heritage preserve could be used as a necessary mitigation bank for many major road projects currently being built in Horry County. This program essentially allows for the purchase of land set aside for preservation in exchange for credits that cover environmental costs of the project.

Several years ago, the county purchased hundreds of acres along International Drive to set up a wetlands mitigation bank. The effort allowed for the RIDE III projects to move forward in a way that was overall cheaper than purchasing credits through another avenue.

RIDE III is a major road construction fund that backs projects like the extension of Highway 31, as well as the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard and of Forestbrook Road.

“Currently there are not enough available credits for the county to purchase to complete road projects,” Schwerd said, adding the bank should be fully set-up in the coming months. “If a hospital is to be built on this sight, it could endanger our ability to have a wetland mitigation bank ... RIDE projects could be put on hold.”

Mitigation credits

The development could or could not affect the mitigation credits, but county staff has serious concerns. A lot of the concern is based on DNR’s position, but private environmental groups also requested the project be denied.

As a part of the mitigation efforts, the land must regularly burn to rejuvenate the forest. This prescribed burning was agreed to in the 2019 document that started the set-up of the mitigation bank. But with a hospital on the edge of the property, it would be impossible to do the burns while maintaining air quality requirements on the potential property.

SCDNR Spokesperson David Lucas said these burns must happen for the land to be considered protected. While Horry County Council ultimately controls what happens with the land, DNR is not dropping its spoken concerns.

“SCDNR’s position regarding the use of prescribed fire management on the Lewis Ocean Bay property has not changed. It is a requirement to maintain the sensitive habitats on the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve and it is an obligation SCDNR has to the citizens of SC to maintain, as we have done for the past 31 years,” Lucas wrote in an email. “Ultimately, Horry County will be responsible for decisions regarding compatibility for the rezoning request. The SCDNR wants anyone who may be our neighbor to understand that smoke and fire will be a part of this landscape, and SCDNR’s use of prescribed fire cannot be limited.”

These controlled burns mimic the naturally occurring wildfires on the property that lead to ecological rejuvenation, according to the letter sent from DNR to Horry County expressing the state agency’s concerns.

Council member Bill Howard was on council when Horry County purchased the mitigation lands in 2018 for $11 million and knows how integral they are to the future of development and environmental protections locally. This purchase hoped to cheapen the cost of the RIDE project by offsetting the environmental credit costs while also preserving wetlands.

Howard, who represents that area the hospital would be in, said he is weighing his constituents' needs and desires alongside the potential threat of mitigation credits.

He understands why the hospital would want a location at the property given its proximity to major roads like International Drive, Carolina Forest Boulevard and Highway 31. He is awaiting to learn more from DNR before taking any firm decision, but said there are many concerns over allowing the project to move forward.

“I need to see all the facts and what the impacts will be,” Howard said. “We will see how it goes with planning and zoning.”

The impacts to mitigation credits could be costly and harmful to the RIDE projects that depend on them. It would require the county to compete with private industry for the credits, and Schwerd said it could cost $50 million of RIDE money to get the needed credits. The overall financial impact of losing the RIDE projects completely could reach $590 million of the money.

While SCDNR has no regulatory authority over mitigation banks, it is a member and provides input to the Interagency Review Team within the Army Corps of Engineers that oversees credits. This board will need to give the final approval to the credits later this year.

If DNR is not allowed to do the prescribed burns, it could lead to Horry County losing some of the mitigation credits which would be costly and potentially devastating to the future of RIDE III road building.

“You can’t burn next to a hospital because of the air quality. I don’t get why we can burn next to a neighborhood, that’s okay, but next to a hospital is not okay,” Howard said. “We bought that land for mitigation credits and those credits are used for highways and major roads ... we are going to get our money back and then some once we start using those credits. If that development hurts that land bank, it’s hurting the whole county.”

Wilfong said he will continue to work with DNR to resolve the issues without harming the mitigation bank and can engineer around the potential fire impacts. Barr added the hospital is willing to create a buffer or some sort of conservation easement.

Ultimately, the future of the mitigation credits will likely come down to negotiations.

What’s next

For the past several months engineers have worked to fix environmental concerns with the property, but for now DNR is not dropping its issues. On Thursday, the planning commission voted to recommend the plans and a potential change to the future land use maps to allow for the project largely citing the need for hospitals.

County Council will have a chance to vote on the matter at an upcoming meeting, but could delay the project further to give engineers more time to work with DNR.

“Some of the things may look like it can’t be worked out, but council can defer it for longer,” said Steven Neeves, chairman of the Planning Commission.

Current plans indicate the campus would sit on a small portion of the tract off International Drive near The Farm neighborhood, as far away as possible from wetlands, Schwerd said. Residents of The Farm have expressed concerns about the potential plan.

Allyson Floyd, spokesperson for CMC, said Thursday afternoon that CMC plans to reassess its plans “as needed,” depending on the outcome of the vote.

“We are still completing our due diligence on purchasing the property,” Floyd said.