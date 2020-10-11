You are the owner of this article.
Possible tornado touches down in Conway, damaging at least one home

  • Updated
Conway tornado

A potential tornado touched down in Conway on Sunday afternoon, damaging this home at 2914 Oak St. (Courtesy photos)

CONWAY — Severe weather — with early indications of a potential tornado — touched down near north Conway on Sunday afternoon, causing damage to a home at 2914 Oak St.

According to Horry County Fire and Rescue, crews responded to multiple structures being damaged on Oak Street, where one person suffered injuries and was treated at the scene. HCFR also rescued resident pets while on the scene.

Alerts from the National Weather Service warned the area of a potential twister approaching around 4 p.m., with the alert expiring at 5:15 p.m.

Prior to the Conway-specific alert, Horry County was under a tornado warning until 4 p.m.

Conway was hit with a deluge of rain in the early afternoon, causing some local flooding and flickering power throughout the area.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Conway tornado

The scene on Oak Street in Conway after a possible tornado touched down. (Courtesy of Horry County Fire and Rescue)

Reach Nick Masuda at 843-607-0912. Follow him on Twitter at @nickmasudaphoto. 

