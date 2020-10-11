Possible tornado touches down in Conway, damaging at least one home

CONWAY — Severe weather — with early indications of a potential tornado — touched down near north Conway on Sunday afternoon, causing damage to a home at 2914 Oak St.
According to Horry County Fire and Rescue, crews responded to multiple structures being damaged on Oak Street, where one person suffered injuries and was treated at the scene. HCFR also rescued resident pets while on the scene.
Alerts from the National Weather Service warned the area of a potential twister approaching around 4 p.m., with the alert expiring at 5:15 p.m.
Prior to the Conway-specific alert, Horry County was under a tornado warning until 4 p.m.
Conway was hit with a deluge of rain in the early afternoon, causing some local flooding and flickering power throughout the area.
