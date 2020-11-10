Pirateland, Lakewood campgrounds could purchase land from city of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH — Pirateland and Lakewood campgrounds could soon own the property they operate on, potentially ending a decades long lease agreement with the city of Myrtle Beach.

City council voted to move forward with the first reading of an ordinance that would permanently sell several properties to the two campgrounds. If successful, the sale would not affect how the campgrounds operate, Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen said.

The ordinance would give a total of 63 acres to Pirateland for $26 million and 81 acres to Lakewood for $33 million. Neither property was put on the open market, but the city had the land appraised to ensure a fair price was reached while negotiation with the campgrounds.

Myrtle Beach was given the property at the end of World War II from the federal government.

Despite some past legal challenges over the city’s ownership of the land and what it could be used for, the city has leased the property for camping since the 1970s.

“It was given to the town rather because we weren’t a city at that point,” Pedersen said.

Representatives from both campgrounds attended the meeting but did not speak. Myrtle Beach renewed the leases last year, extending them into 2025, but formally selling the property will end those agreements moving forward.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

By owning the properties, the campgrounds will have more opportunity to build equity and more directly create new lease deals with people who own homes or rental structures within the campground.

“A couple years ago I brought the city should consider selling properties the city isn’t using to their full potential,” councilmember Greg Smith said. “I think this one here is an opportunity, one for the city to get out of the campground leasing business and two keeping the business operating as they are. If we don’t do this, the odds of a campground operating as they do now is low.”

The ordinance also includes a provision essentially locking in the properties into an annexation program when the time comes. Currently, there is about a half-mile of unincorporated Horry County between the Myrtle Beach city limits and the campground property. If, and only if, the city expands to the point it is adjacent to the property, they will be annexed into the city limits.

Pedersen said the city won’t be in a position to annex the properties for at least 5 years, but including annexation as a condition of the sale keeps the option open.

Each campground is expected to pay a $10 million down payment at closing sometime this year and then pay the rest off over the next five years. Pedersen said there are incentives for the campgrounds to pay off their debt to the city earlier than the deadlines. These include a sales credit based off the 2020 lease that diminishes each year the debt is not paid, and an increasing interest rate for every year the debt it not repaid.

“The city has no desire to be the bank so there are incentives to pay it off early on,” Pedersen said.