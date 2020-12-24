Person killed in Loris; suspect on the loose and considered 'armed and dangerous'

LORIS — The Horry County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to a deadly shooting incident on Papas Bay Road on Thursday morning, with the suspect still at large and “considered armed and dangerous.”
According to a news release, the suspect is Antonio Long, who was last seen driving a white 2008 Honda Accord with the license plate number of RXU743. Long and the vehicle were last seen in the area of Rocky Mount, N.C.
The HCPD is asking those with information on Long’s whereabouts to call 843-248-1520.
An HCPD spokesperson confirmed that it is a death investigation, but more information about the victim was not immediately available.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.