Person killed in Loris; suspect on the loose and considered 'armed and dangerous'

Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy with strong thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%.