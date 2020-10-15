Parents, teachers upset as HCS again chooses to stay in hybrid despite 'high spread' designation

MYRTLE BEACH — Promising to address a shift in its approach to the COVID-19 protocols on campuses across the district on Monday at the bi-weekly Board of Education meeting, Horry County Schools announced that it would remain in its “hybrid” instructional model on Thursday afternoon despite South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control classifying the county as “high spread” for the second consecutive week.

The HCS return-to-school plan approved at the end of August indicated that “high spread” would mean immediate remote instruction for all teachers and students.

"Since the approval of our Re-Opening Plan, more information about COVID-19 has been released and various data models have been created to include the daily tracking of positive cases within our school buildings,” the district told the Post and Courier.

“As stated in our Re-Opening Plan (page 2), ‘Our knowledge and understanding of the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve, and our protocols and plans will be updated as information becomes available.’”

The district also indicated that the South Carolina Department of Education has encouraged districts to look beyond the DHEC Disease Activity report when making decisions about the instructional method — also a departure from what the district approved at the end of August, when the report was the only indicator.

“(Superintendent) Dr. (Rick) Maxey will share additional information with the Board of Education on Monday regarding the status of District mitigation efforts as well as modifications to the decision protocol for brick-and-mortar schools,” the district said.

The news was met with more backlash from parents and teachers, including 2018-19 HCS Teacher of the Year Jenny Leckey.

“We feel betrayed — a huge betrayal of trust,” said Leckey, a high school English teacher. “And now it’s hinted that Maxey is going to propose changes to the decision protocols at the board meeting. It’s not fair to do that when we started under different expectations.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

“It seems that now we started school under false pretenses and it’s not fair, especially not when our personal health is on the line.”

Tia Maria Mahaffey, a parent with multiple children in HCS, looked at the sudden shift in protocols a double standard.

“I sent my girls because they would lose their college credits and scholarships but I knew that at least when cases spike they wouldn’t be out in harms way. Is was very much a factor in deciding what to do,” Mahaffey said. “They don’t allow parents to change what they were doing mid-year, so they shouldn’t be able to either.”

Jimmy Kearney, who has two children attending in-person schools in the St. James area, said the minute the DHEC report was released, the HCS website immediately posted it would continue with hybrid learning.

"Obviously the decision was already made," Kearney said. "It was not courteous to all the parents who needed time to plan for the instructional model. It was not courteous to deviate from the plan submitted for approval."

Kearney said the district is not practicing two of its core values: civility and integrity.

"There is no integrity in being dishonest with the people you serve — faculty, staff, parents and students," Kearney said. "There is no integrity in not being true to your word.

"(Maxey) is charged with supervising the education of the youths of Horry County and he is supposed to instill those core values to the community by example, not by using his pulpit to do whatever he wants.”