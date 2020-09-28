Parents give HCS Board an earful about virtual school; district approves transfers

CONWAY — All transfer requests for an alternative instructional option amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Horry County were granted.

Horry County Schools reopened its option for students to transfer from brick-and-mortar instruction to HCS Virtual as well as from totally virtual to brick-and-mortar schools after backlash from parents and students.

The enrollment period closed Sept. 20 and since then the district has placed 3,030 students back into brick-and-mortar schools, which operates on a hybrid model, and 301 into HCS Virtual, the district’s totally virtual instructional option, said Lisa Bourcier, HCS spokesperson.

Several parents of students enrolled in HCS Virtual expressed concern about the instructional model at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

Some parents shared their child’s teacher was moved from the virtual program and into brick-and-mortar schools. Another parent said she has witnessed a teacher only give three hours of live instruction in a single week.

“Stop shifting the problems and start solving them,” one parent said about the district reopening transfer enrollments. The parent also added teachers are only available for 30 minutes to an hour for office hours.

Another parent said he felt like the district has left his family with six children on the back burner to fend for themselves.

“I can’t take this anymore. Y'all have ruined the education. Our tax dollars can do a heck of a lot better than what y'all are doing for them,” he said.

The school district started its academic year Sept. 8, with its in-person instructional model operating in the hybrid phase, meaning most students go to school in-person two days per week. HCS has continued to operate in the hybrid phase, and could move to five days per week of in-person instruction depending on the disease activity report released on Thursdays by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

HCS Virtual started its year a week later, on Sept. 14, due to scheduling and technology issues.