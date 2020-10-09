One person shot in incident just outside of Myrtle Beach; no officers injured

MYRTLE BEACH — One person was shot after the Horry County Police Department responded to a call of a subject barricaded inside a home at 10:12 a.m. Friday morning.
No officers were injured in this incident off Myerlee Drive just outside of Myrtle Beach.
According to HCPD, multiple patrol officers and a special operations team responded to the call, with a subject shot during the course of the response.
There is no remaining threat to the public, according to HCPD, which indicated that all further updates would come from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.