Of masks and monsters: A look how the Myrtle Beach area celebrated a pandemic Halloween

MYRTLE BEACH — “Don’t forget your mask” meant something different this year than it did for previous Halloweens in Myrtle Beach.
As with every holiday since March of this year, Halloween in 2020 shows how the pandemic requires even the most iconic of American traditions to adapt to the times in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Just a year ago, public health signs calling everyone to help contain deadly viruses might have seemed like a doomsday-themed decoration in 2019. But now these warning signs were a normal backdrop to the otherwise unfamiliar, if still whimsical, sight of people wearing medical masks over their costumes.
While the pandemic led many Halloween events for 2020 to scale down compared to previous years, hundreds of residents and visitors took to spooky outdoor celebrations all across the Myrtle Beach area.
“For us, it is great to get out again. We’ve been cooped up for so long,” said Barbara McCall while wearing a couples space alien costume. “It’s good to see people smiling.”
Murrells Inlet after 7 p.m. wasn’t necessarily as crowded as it is during a normal Halloween. Many of the bars had live music, but many costume parties and events were scaled down. After all, these venues cannot stay open as late as normal due to a 11 p.m. time restraint on alcohol sales.
Masks were pretty well worn even though they’re not required by local ordinance while outdoors or eating food. The Marshwalk also had plenty of space and seating for folks to social distance.
Jody Robertson was part-doctor, part-clown, claiming he served as a surgeon in the “physciatric ward.” He was in a group of fellow clowns enjoying the fresh air as the moonlight shined over the inlet. Robertson’s group chose their matching costumes because they could easily go with masks.
The Farm neighborhood in Carolina Forest had a more classical take on Halloween. Cars lined the entrance into the community. Even at 8:30 p.m., many homeowners were sitting outside watching the kids go by and handing out candy. Many other churches and businesses held “trunk-or-treat” events earlier in the day to help kids get their sugar fill.
The Borjas family, all dressed as characters from the Mario Bros. series, were enjoying donuts at the Market Common outside on the patio as the sun began to set. Keeping Halloween traditions alive this year was important for their young kid, especially their three year old daughter who loves the holiday. The entire family chose to dress up like the Mario characters in part to celebrate a new addition to the family.
“We just bought a Nintendo Switch,” Eric Borjas said.
In Market Common, the Hometown Halloween event was noticeably without the bounce house and hayrides, two hallmarks of a good Halloween event, due to public health concerns.
Still, despite some of the changes due to the pandemic, hundreds of people in costumes filled the shopping center in Myrtle Beach. Most stores and restaurants had employees wearing masks and gloves handing out candy. Costumes ranged from popular movies like Star Wars and Frozen, all the way to classic generic costumes like ghosts and hippies.
Masks were worn best where required like inside of retail stores or by employees working the events. Clearly most attendees brought their masks, but as people walked around outside many were not wearing them despite some thick crowds.
The Myrtle Beach mask mandate does not require masks while outdoors or while eating — and plenty of kids and adults munching on free candy could be seen across the shopping center.
Still, everyone from government officials to health care leaders are begging the public to wear their mask as much as possible to slow an emerging spike in cases.
Michael Petone, dressed as a masked vault dweller from the popular video game series Fallout, and Rachel Pedersen, dressed as a masked character from Handmaid's Tale, both wore costumes that were pretty realistic recreations from outfits from the source materials.
And having their masks on didn’t takeaway from the costumes at all.
“I love that series, she can attest my condo is just filled with stuff from it,” Petone said about why he chose to dress up as a video game character adding that Fallout 4 was his favorite since it is set in Boston.
Pedersen, a librarian and huge fan of the Handmaid’s Tale book series, added that her mom made her dress by hand. The two mainly came to the Market Common event together to see all the different costumes.
“There are so many Elsas and they’re all so cute,” Pedersen added.