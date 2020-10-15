North Myrtle Beach woman convicted of killing her two newborns, but they still can’t find her

CONWAY — The jury found Alyssa Dayvault of North Myrtle Beach guilty on two counts of homicide by child abuse on Thursday afternoon, wrapping up a years-long process after Dayvault killed two of her newborn children by throwing them in the trash in 2017 and 2018.

Dayvault was not in the courtroom as the verdict was read, with her whereabouts still unknown, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Dayvault now faces life in prison, just seven months removed from rejecting a plea deal that would have had a recommended sentence of 30-35 years if she chose to plead guilty to one count.

Judge Steven John sealed the sentence until Dayvault can be found and brought to court.

Dayvault, who has two living children, has not been present at the trial, which started Monday morning with jury selection. When she did not appear, a bench warrant was issued by Judge John.

The trial continued without her, with arguments by both the defense and prosecution wrapping up in less than 48 hours.

She was charged in 2018 and granted bond in May 2019 — the reason she wasn't already in custody prior to the trial.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.