You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

North Myrtle Beach will let mask-wearing ordinance expire in 2 days

  • Updated
NMB logo

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — North Myrtle Beach’s ordinance requiring face coverings will expire in two days after a motion to extend it failed during a specially called meeting Friday afternoon.

The city’s Declaration of State of Emergency and its Emergency Ordinance will now expire on March 28.

The city said that it will consider adopting a resolution at its April 5 council meeting encouraging everyone to continue to continue to wear face coverings, to practice social distancing when possible, to wash hands regularly and more.

“City Council encourages everyone to be considerate of one another's needs in the COVID-19 environment, and to work to protect one another, regardless of one’s position on suggested COVID-19 guidelines," the city said. 

Follow Richard Caines on Twitter at @rickcaines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News