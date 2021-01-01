North Myrtle Beach cop dies in New Year's morning collision

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — The North Myrtle Beach police department is mourning the loss of one of its own after a single-vehicle collision early Friday.
Patrol Sgt. Gordon William Best, 30, died responding to a service call, police said.
Best was born Nov. 12, 1990, and joined department in October 2013. He was promoted to sergeant in 2019.
Authorities said Best was responding to a call in Barefoot Resort about 4 a.m. and lost control of his patrol vehicle while rushing south on U.S. Highway 17, striking a utility pole near the rain-slickened road.
Best was pronounced dead at the scene.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.
"We ask all to pray for Sergeant Gordon Best and his family," a statement by North Myrtle Beach said.
"We thank Horry County Police, Myrtle Beach Police, and the SC Highway Patrol for their assistance at the scene of the accident and for their valued support of Sergeant Best’s co-workers and friends behind the scenes."