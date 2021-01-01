New Year's morning accident claims life of North Myrtle Beach officer

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — The North Myrtle Beach Police Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of its own after a motor vehicle accident Friday morning that turned fatal.
NMB police announced that Patrol Sergeant Gordon William Best lost his life while en route to a service call.
Best was born on Nov. 12, 1990. He joined department on Oct. 21, 2013, and was promoted to sergeant on Feb. 17, 2019.
According to authorities, around 4 a.m. Best was responding to a call for service in Barefoot Resort and while headed southbound on Highway 17, he lost control and collided with a utility pole on a slick road.
Best was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.
The SC Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating the accident.
"We ask all to pray for Sergeant Gordon Best and his family," a statement by North Myrtle Beach said.
"We thank Horry County Police, Myrtle Beach Police, and the SC Highway Patrol for their assistance at the scene of the accident and for their valued support of Sergeant Best’s co-workers and friends behind the scenes."