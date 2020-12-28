Myrtle Beach teen under investigation after 'racially-offensive' video involving George Floyd

MYRTLE BEACH — A white Socastee High student is under investigation by Horry County Schools after a “racially-offensive” social media video went viral, with the student superimposing themselves acting like they were whipping George Floyd with a belt while lip-syncing the N-word to a popular rap song.

Floyd died in Minneapolis after a white policeman did not remove his knee from Floyd’s neck during an attempt to arrest the black man.

The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach is not naming the Socastee High student, as they are a minor.

On Dec. 23, Socastee High acknowledged a transgression with a statement on Twitter:

“Socastee High School is aware of a recent racially-offensive social media post made by one of our students. We were disappointed, shocked, and deeply saddened by the images and language used in the post, and it does not represent the values of our school. The school district is investigating the matter and will take appropriate disciplinary actions,” the tweet read.

“Socastee High School is committed to championing diversity, cultural awareness, civic pride while providing a nurturing environment for our students and staff.”

Horry County Schools did not immediately return a message in reference to the status of the investigation.

The video started with the caption, “George Floyd: ‘Hey can I borrow a dollar,'” with the student standing in front of a close-up photo of Floyd’s face.

The TikTok video quickly reached 40,000 views, according to heavy.com.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The student’s social media accounts have since been deleted.

According to a Twitter user, @kemp0138, the student in question offered up this explanation and apology on Snapchat:

“I’m sure you all have seen what was(sic) has been posted of me. I first wanted to start off by saying that I take full responsibility and that was very wrong of me to even make that in the first place. I am very sorry to everyone who I offended.

“I know this will not solve the problem but it is only right that I apologize for my actions. The video was taken out of context. Someone told me to make it as a joke in a private message. I was not thinking at the time and it is obviously not funny.

“It was very wrong of me and I made a big mistake. I sent it to one person who I trusted and they took it too far by sending it to someone they know would share it out of spite for being angry at me and wanting to hurt me.

“If you know me personally I am not racist although it blatantly sounds that way and I would never want to hurt people like this. I don’t expect anyone to forgive me but I felt like I needed to let everyone know how sorry I am.

“I didn’t come up with this idea and I didn’t think it would get shared like this. I will learn from this and make better decisions for myself from here on out. I was not thinking in my right mindset.

“I take full responsibility though and I am sorry again to anyone who I offended.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.