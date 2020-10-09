Myrtle Beach Safari owner, ‘Tiger King’ star, charged with animal cruelty in Virginia

MYRTLE BEACH — Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, owner of Myrtle Beach Safari and founder of The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.), has been indicted on animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking in Virginia, the state’s attorney general announced on Friday.

Antle, a key figure in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King,” is accused of trafficking lion cubs between Virginia and Myrtle Beach Safari. The owner of a Northern Virginia zoo has also been indicted.

According to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, the state’s Animal Law Unit had been investigating the trafficking and cruelty for months.

Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari was searched by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in December 2019.

Antle, 60, faces multiple felony counts, including one apiece for wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to wildlife traffic; four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act; and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Antle also has a history of recorded violations, stretching as far back as 1989, when he was fined by the USDA for abandoning deer and peacocks at his zoo in Virginia. Over the years, he has more than 35 USDA violations for mistreating animals.

Two of Antle’s daughters have also been charged in Virginia, with Tawny Antle and Tilakum Watterson both facing two misdemeanor accounts — cruelty to animals and violating the Endangered Species Act.

Keith Wilson, the owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Northern Virginia, was indicted on multiple felony counts as well as 17 misdemeanors.

Wilson and his nephew Christian Dall’Acqua were already indicted for 46 counts of animal cruelty in November 2019. The Virginia Animal Law Unit took 119 animals — including lions, tigers, bears, camels and water buffalo — into custody in August 2019 due to cruelty and neglect.

‘Tiger King’ fallout

Antle faced plenty of scrutiny after Netflix’s true-crime show, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” although he was quick to debunk the accusations, claiming that the series wasn’t a documentary.

Antle says he knows Joe Exotic through the industry, but balked at accusations that he had mistreated animals, describing it as sensationalism.

"That's not a documentary," he said, describing the series as "quasi-fictional drama, more focused on shock value and titillation than fact."

"It certainly is entertaining," said Antle.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

He also rejected the idea that he had created a personal harem for himself with the young female interns at the Safari.

Antle’s biggest moment in “Tiger King” is during the second of seven episodes, where Joe Exotic says Antle was his mentor.

The episode focuses on staffing at big cat businesses and how long hours can lead some to become intimately involved with the owners.

"When I met (Antle) I had two husbands, and he had three — girlfriends or wives," said Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

“I certainly don’t have three wives," Antle said. “They (Netflix) just wanted that cult vibe."

According to a former publicist for Antle, she recalled that he said that three of the interns were his partners.

“He said we should be like in nature, where a male lion has a pride of females," Becca Thompson said. “I can’t believe Doc denied the thing about his wives. He was very proud of that at the time."

Antle admitted to having multiple relationships simultaneously, but pointed to being single as justification.

The Safari's history

While “Tiger King” brought into question his motivations for his work with wildlife, Antle was quick to debunk the accusations of euthanizing tigers as baseless.

In addition to founding T.I.G.E.R.S., a 50-acre wildlife preserve in Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Safari has been in business for nearly 30 years.

A safari can run $339 per person for a three-hour tour of Antle’s collection of big cats and other animals, while also giving patrons a chance to pet tiger cubs for an additional $100.

According to Antle, the animals require more than 1,000 pounds of meat daily, something that has been a struggle to provide during COVID-19 — although he believed “Tiger King” would likely bring more people to the preserve.

While closed earlier this year due to the coronavirus, the safari’s website indicates that it is back accepting visitors.

David Slade contributed to this report.