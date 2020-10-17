Myrtle Beach police upgrade charges in double homicide at Allen's Food Mart

MYRTLE BEACH — The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced upgraded charges in a double murder at Allen's Food Mart on Oct. 11.

Samuel Alexander Frye, 21, was initially charged with accessory after the fact of murder. Frye is now charged with with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Frye is active duty Air Force stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter.

Cpl. Thomas Vest with MBPD said the investigation is ongoing.

"Investigators are seeking to identify additional persons involved. If you have any information, please call us at 843-918-1382 or Detective Southerland at 843-213-8775. Report number 20-019465."

Frye is scheduled for an appearance at the Ted Collins Law Enforcement Center at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods died in the shooting.