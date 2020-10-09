Myrtle Beach officer remembered for his commitment to positivity, community

MYRTLE BEACH — A woman, hand over her heart, couldn’t stop waving her American flag to every car that passed by while she waited for the hearse to make its way down U.S. 501 in Conway on Friday afternoon.

Behind her sat more than 200 vehicles — from Horry County Fire and Rescue trucks to motorcycles from North Myrtle Beach to police cruisers from as far away as North Augusta — waiting to clear the path for Jacob Hancher, the Myrtle Beach Police Department officer that died in the line of duty on Saturday night.

Vehicles stopped in the grassy medians of the road, with many veterans providing a final salute to Hancher as his extended first-responder family escorted him to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, where at least 2,000 people awaited his arrival.

Among those in attendance was Gov. Henry McMaster, who ordered flags across South Carolina to be at half-staff to honor Hancher, 23.

On a solemn day, the cloud of tragedy was lifted by those who knew Hancher best, with speakers choosing to focus on Hancher’s eternal happiness — just the way he’d want it, according to friend and fellow patrolman Justin Barrick.

“If I know Jacob, he's looking down on us right now with that big, goofy grin of his," Barrick said.

All of Friday’s speakers said Hancher’s large presence was only matched by his enormous heart.

They pointed to his humanitarian work in Honduras, where he impressed the locals with his immense strength, but also chose to bond with the local orphans by playing with them when his work for the day was done.

Before singing a beautiful rendition of “For Good” from the musical, “Wicked,” Detention Officer Autumn Ward spoke to his abilities as a trip buddy, always making sure that plenty of snacks were nearby, while also having a propensity for being quite the car disk jockey.

Lieutenant Jade Roy of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division marveled at how a man of Hancher’s physical stature could sit and eat Oreos and milk with a fork — one of his favorite snacks in addition to Bojangles and Chick-fil-A.

Hancher was also remembered as someone that would make conversation with just about anybody, and that included his boss, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock.

Prock, after collecting herself at the podium, said that Hancher had asked her why she became a police officer in one of their first conversations.

“Because it’s the best damn job you’ll ever have,” Prock said.

She’d elaborate to him, speaking to the impact that one could have, lifting someone up on “their worst day” or a “shoulder to cry on” or “stop the pain and suffering.”

“Jacob said to me, ‘I’m going to do that. I’m going to do all of those things,’ ” Prock said.

“And he did.”