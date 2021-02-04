Myrtle Beach neighborhood applauds decision to keep trucks from driving through

MYRTLE BEACH — Residents of Belle Harbor are breathing a sigh of relief — at least temporarily — after the planning commission voted Tuesday against extending two roads with cul-de-sacs to allow through traffic for future phases of the development.

The neighborhood, which is developed by Lennar and makes up more than 260 acres, is actually within unincorporated Horry County, while existing homes are within Myrtle Beach city limits. If the future phases come to fruition, this would mean half of the neighborhood would benefit from city public safety and sanitary services, while the other portion of the neighborhood would depend on county services.

There has been no filing to annex the future phases of the development into city limits.

Neighbors fear that if the two cul-de-sacs are extended on Pearl Pine Court and Little Egret Place, roads in the neighborhood would become busy with construction trucks and heavier traffic from more than 200 homeowners since the current entrances to the neighborhood are on U.S. 17 and Coventry Boulevard. Both roads are within city limits, but border the jurisdictional line. It’s possible there could be a future entrance from S.C. 544, but no plans have been made for that at this time.

Belle Harbor is located off U.S. 17 on the southern end of the city in a section between Coventry Boulevard and S.C. 544.

Planning commission voted unanimously against extending the roads after a lengthy discussion with Lennar and its representatives from Thomas and Hutton.

“We are the planning commission for the city of Myrtle Beach. We are charged with the responsibility to do good planning, first and foremost,” said William Pritchard, planning commission chairman. “I can’t believe, frankly, that we’ve been asked to approve this today.”

The land tracts where developers want to extend the neighborhood are currently owned by CDJ Limited Partnership, according to Horry County land records. The larger piece of land is outlined by U.S. 17, S.C. 544 and extends to Prestwick Club Drive.

Angelo Di Paola, who owns a home on the Pearl Pine Court cul-de-sac, said he bought the property because of the privacy of being on a cul-de-sac. After purchasing the property, he said he learned that two lots remained vacant at the end of the cul-de-sac, but was never given a clear answer as to why.

“They lied to us, they lied to the whole community,” he said of the developers.

When Lennar and the development’s representatives were questioned about notifying residents of this possibility, they could not give an answer. One representative said the plans have been envisioned for about 14 years.

Di Paola said he has no issue with developers building homes, but he would rather see a new entrance made for potential homeowners of the next phases.

“I don’t care if they build homes, that’s not an issue, we don’t want thru traffic,” Di Paola said. “We have the smallest (width) road, yet they want it as a main road,” he said, adding he has measured the road width and compared it to other roads in the subdivision.

The situation is rare for the city. It is not common for Myrtle Beach to deal with a neighborhood that could possibly be located within two jurisdictions, said city planner Allison Hardin.

Dunes Cove is a notable neighborhood that was half annexed into the city, half not annexed. Hardin said the city has “been picking up annexations one lot at a time for years.”

“It was harder to get anyone to want to annex when we weren’t offering the TDF discounts, but now there’s that, the cost of hauling trash has risen and folks like our quick police response time, so it’s more appealing,” Hardin said.

Di Paola and his wife, along with neighbors, have sent letters to the city to express their concerns about future phases.

Right now, Di Paola said he is pleased with the city’s response to the applicant’s request to extend the roads, but he’s confident developers will keep coming back to planning commission.

Developers do not have to wait a certain amount of time to bring plans back to the planning commission.

Lennar is also developing more than 60 acres in Pine Lakes off Granddaddy Drive. Developers began clearing trees on the property in January as part of the first phase in the project, which is expected to bring 70 townhomes and 87 single-family homes.