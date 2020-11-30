Myrtle Beach mayor extends city's mask mandate through end of the year

MYRTLE BEACH — Myrtle Beach visitors and residents will be required to keep wearing their mask through the remainder of 2020.

On Monday, the city announced that Mayor Brenda Bethune extended the mandate and a declaration of a civil emergency through Dec. 31 as a part of the ongoing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 within the city.

Myrtle Beach’s mandate requires masks to be worn in retail businesses such as grocery stores, offices and pharmacies, as well as requiring staff in restaurants and businesses to mask up. Masks are not required outdoors or when a mask gets in way of an activity like eating or drinking.

Not wearing a mask carries a $100 fine. Religious or health concerns allow individuals to be exempt from the requirement.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The extension of the civil emergency gives city staff more flexibility to quickly respond to community and governmental needs as they arrive.

Currently, Horry County is seeing the virus spread rapidly, with new daily confirmed cases rivaling numbers seen during the summer when the city initially installed its mandate.

North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Georgetown City and Georgetown County also have mandates in place. Horry County has not mandated masks since the end of October.